French president Macron congratulates Yunus

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended his congratulations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his appointment as chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh.

In a letter, Macron highlighted the significant role the interim government will play in guiding Bangladesh through its transition period, preparing for democratic elections, and fostering national reconciliation.

The French president expressed France's full support during this challenging time for Bangladesh.

"In this complex period that your country is going through, please know that you can count on the full support of France," he said in the letter.

Macron also emphasised the importance of continued collaboration on key issues, including human rights, minority protection, climate change adaptation, and poverty alleviation.