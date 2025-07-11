Freeze, confiscate S Alam’s assets in Singapore

Court orders ACC

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to take steps for freezing and confiscating foreign assets owned by S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam, his wife Farzana Parveen, their children, and one son-in-law in Singapore.

The couple's sons are Ashraful Alam, Asadul Alam Mahir, and Ahsanul Alam; their daughter is Maimuna Khanam, and her husband is Ahmed Belal.

The foreign assets include 43 bank accounts, shares of two hotels, eight hotels, development companies, and gold ornaments.

Of the assets, the couple owns shares of two hotels, whose market value stands at 68 million Singaporean dollars. Their sons, daughter, and son-in-law own development companies and other assets. Their daughter owns gold ornaments worth about 53,400 Singaporean dollars. However, the ACC did not mention how much had been invested or deposited in these accounts and companies.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Tahasin Monabil Haq, who leads the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

The judge also ordered the ACC to send a copy of the order to the concerned authorities in Singapore for the next course of action.

On Wednesday, the same court ordered the ACC to freeze 53 bank accounts of S Alam, his family members, and his beneficiaries over corruption allegations.

On June 24, the same court ordered the freezing and confiscation of foreign assets owned by S Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen in Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, and the Jersey Islands.

On June 17, the same court ordered the anti-graft body to confiscate 200.26 acres of immovable property owned by S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries. The market value of the properties is Tk 180.61 crore.