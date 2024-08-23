Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Freeze bank accounts of Papon, family members: BFIU

Nazmul Hassan Papon

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hasan Papon and his family members.

The anti-money laundering agency directed banks to suspend transactions of all personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of Papon and his family members for a period of 30 days, BFIU officials said.

The BFIU also sought an update of the accounts within five working days since the issuance of the letter.

push notification