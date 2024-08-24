Freeze bank accounts of Papon, family

BFIU directs banks

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Thursday instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hasan Papon and his family members.

The anti-money laundering agency directed banks to suspend transactions of all personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of Papon and his family members for a period of 30 days, BFIU officials said.

The BFIU also sought an update of the accounts within five working days since the issuance of the letter.

Nazmul Hassan Papon resigned from his role of Bangladesh Cricket Board president during the board of directors' emergency meeting at the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Wednesday.