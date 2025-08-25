Freeze 191 bank accounts of Summit Group chairman

HC upholds lower court order

The High Court yesterday upheld a lower court order that directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to freeze 191 bank accounts of Mohammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, and his family in connection with corruption allegations against them.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury rejected a petition for default, filed challenging the legality of the lower court order.

The lower court directive will remain in force following the HC order, ACC's lawyer Md Mahmudul Arefin Swapan told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Karishma Jahan, one of the counsels for the petitioners, told this correspondent, "The order of 'rejected for default' came about due to the unfortunate absence of the advocate in court at the time the matter was taken up."

"We will be immediately filing an application seeking a restoration of the petition...," she added.

On March 9 this year, Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court ordered the ACC to freeze 191 bank accounts of Mohammed Aziz Khan and his family.

Aziz Khan, also brother of former Awami League lawmaker Lt Col (retd) Faruk Khan, and his family members deposited Tk 41.74 crore in these accounts.

ASM Nazmul Haider and some other officials from Summit Group recently filed the petition with the HC challenging the Dhaka court order.