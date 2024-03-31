Freeing people through social reform was his goal

Says Prof Serajul Islam about Abul Mansur Ahmad

From left, Kajal Rashid Shahin, Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury, Din M Sumon Rahman, and Sohel Hasan Galib with the winners of a book review competition on Abul Mansur Ahmad’s writings during an event held at The Daily Star Centre in the capital yesterday. Organised by Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad marking the legendary writer’s 45th death anniversary, the event featured a discussion on his life and political vision. Photo: Palash Khan

Seeking people's freedom, renowned political figure of the sub-continent Abul Mansur Ahmad blended his political vision with his journalistic and literary thoughts, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

He was one of the greatest satirists of Bangla literature and a pioneer of modern and progressive journalism, the speakers also said.

Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad organised the discussion on "Language of Abul Mansur Ahmad's Writings and Distinction of Thoughts" at The Daily Star Centre in the capital, on the occasion of his 45th death anniversary, which was on March 18.

At the event, the organisers also awarded the winners of a "book review competition" on Ahmad's writings that was held earlier.

Charing the discussion, eminent thinker and writer Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury said Abul Mansur Ahmad's political vision was that people should be freed from struggle, and reform in society was required for that.

Abul Mansur Ahmad's political vision was to bring change to society, added Prof Choudhury.

It has become imperative to bring reform to contemporary society now, he said, adding that although the country achieved independence in 1971, the "character of the state" has not been changed but turned out to be "more repressive."

Prof Choudhury also lauded the parishad's initiative in arranging the book review competition involving youths.

Such initiative is crucial as it keeps young people engaged in creative activities at a time when many of them are misguided to the creation of "teen gangs," he added.

Prof Din M Sumon Rahman, a teacher at Media Studies and Journalism department at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, said it would not be wise to say Abul Mansur Ahmad's political vision was separate from his journalism or literature.

He was an "extraordinarily unique" personality who successfully made reference to literature as a politician and also used political references as an author in creative writings, Prof Sumon added.

Writer-researcher Kajal Rashid Shahin, who was a jury member of the book review competition, said through his satirical writings, Ahmad wanted to reach the country and the countrymen to a position of equality.

"Our foundation will not be solid if we don't understand him," he added.

Kajal also said Ahmad's autobiography "Attokotha: Abul Mansur Ahmed" could easily be shortlisted as one of the five finest literary works of this land.

Poet and essayist Sohel Hasan Galib, among others, spoke at the discussion.

Born in 1898 at Dhanikhola village in Trishal, Mymensingh, Abul Mansur Ahmad died on March 18 in 1979.