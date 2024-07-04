Freedom fighters’ quota not constitutional

GM Quader tells JS

Not all freedom fighters are under-privileged, therefore, keeping quotas in the name of freedom fighters in government jobs is unconstitutional, Opposition Leader GM Quader told parliament yesterday.

Opposing the freedom fighters' quota in jobs, the JP chief said making the freedom fighters' quota permanent to a large extent destroys the main purpose of the spirit of our independence.

GM Quader said this in his winding-up speech at the third budget session of parliament.

Highlighting the various statements of students protesting against the quota system, GM Quader said, "In my view, permanently setting a large number of quotas for the employment of the upcoming generation of freedom fighters undermines the fundamental goal of freedom. It destroys the purpose of creating a society based on justice without discrimination."

He said the constitution talks about equality in terms of opportunities. "If the constitution is to be obeyed then it must be obeyed properly...," he added.

"The country needs talent to move forward... The world will not depend on our sentiments. We have to compete. If merit is not given priority, on what basis will we compete?" he questioned.

Quader also spoke about the movement of university teachers over the universal pension scheme. He said such a situation has been created due to a lack of trust in the government.