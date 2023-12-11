Freedom Fighters’ minimum age: SC adjourns appeal hearing till Jan 14

The Supreme Court yesterday adjourned till January 14 next year the hearing on 18 appeals regarding fixing the minimum age of freedom fighters during the country's Liberation War in 1971.

The appeals were filed by the government in 2019, 2021 and this year challenging a High Court verdict which declared illegal the government circulars and gazette notifications which fixed the minimum age of freedom fighters at 12 and a half years in 1971.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, yesterday passed the adjournment order after Assistant Attorney General Abantee Nurul sought time on behalf of the government for placing arguments.

Following several petitions, the HC on May 19, 2019 delivered the verdict saying that the circulars and gazette notifications and the section concerned of the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust law regarding the freedom fighters' age are illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

According to a gazette notification issued on January 17, 2018 by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, people who were aged at least 12 and a half on November 30, 1971, would be eligible to apply for the status of a freedom fighter, writ petitioners' lawyers ABM Altaf Hossain and Omar Sadat told The Daily Star.