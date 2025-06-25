Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 03:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 03:51 PM

Freedom fighters' council forms ad-hoc committee, Naeem Jahangir made convener

Star Online Report
Ashura holiday

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (National Freedom Fighters' Council) formed an 11-member ad-hoc committee yesterday, with Md Naeem Jahangir as the convener, to oversee the operations of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad.

The committee was approved in the council's 98th meeting under the provisions of the National Freedom Fighters' Council Act 2022 (Amended Ordinance 2025), Section 6(ṇ) and Sub-sections 14(4) and 14(5).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The other members of the committee are Maj (Retd) Syed Munibur Rahman, Sadek Ahmed Khan, Syed Abul Bashar, Sirajul Haque, Alhaj Md Monsur Ali Sarkar, Anil Baran Roy, Alhaj Nurul Islam, Abdullah Hil Safi, Jahangir Kabir, and Engineer Zakaria Ahmed.

As per the official directive, the committee will carry out its duties in line with the organisation's constitution and relevant legal frameworks.

It must also hold an election within six months to hand over responsibilities to an elected committee.

