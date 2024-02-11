Freedom fighters’ age: SC issues status quo on HC verdict

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today issued a status quo on a High Court verdict regarding fixing the minimum age of freedom fighters during the country's Liberation War in 1971.

Following the apex court order, the HC judgement will remain as it is, and therefore, the people who have been receiving state facilities as freedom fighters, will continue to do so, writ petitioners' lawyers ABM Altaf Hossain and Omar Sadat told The Daily Star.

On May 19, 2019, the HC following several writ petitions declared illegal the government circulars and gazette notifications which fixed the minimum age of freedom fighters at 12 and a half years in 1971.

According to the gazette notification issued on January 17, 2018 by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, people who were aged at least 12 and a half years on November 30, 1971, would be eligible to apply for the status of a freedom fighter, the writ petitioners' lawyers said.

Today, the Appellate Division also allowed the government to move an appeal before this court challenging the HC verdict.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following 18 separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the government against the HC judgement.

Other four judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Contacted, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, who appeared for the government during hearing today, told this correspondent that the Appellate Division would now hold hearing on the appeal against the HC verdict.