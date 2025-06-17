Freedom Fighter Sakhina no more

Freedom fighter Sakhina Begum, known for killing five Razakars with a machete during the 1971 Liberation War, passed away in Kishoreganj's Nikli upazila early yesterday. She was 92.

Her death was confirmed by her caregiver and niece, Fairunnesa Akhter.

Sakhina had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, she said.

Before her funeral prayers, she was given a guard of honour by Nikli Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rehana Majumder and Nikli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Arif Uddin at Gurui Eidgah ground of the upazila in the evening.

She was later buried near the historic Gurui Shahi Mosque.

UNO Rehana said, "She was a true daughter of the nation. The courage and heroism she showed in 1971 will be remembered for generations."

Born in Gurui village, Nikli upazila, Sakhina was the daughter of Sonafor Mia and Dukhhi Bibi. She had no children. Her husband Kitab Ali passed away before the war.

Sakhina joined the Liberation War after her nephew, freedom fighter Matiur Rahman, was martyred.

Initially serving as a cook and informant for the Basu Bahini, she was captured by Pakistani forces. She managed to escape, carrying a sharp machete. She later used the machete to kill five Razakars in Nikli.

Her machete is now preserved at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, with her name inscribed on its plaque.

She was known as "Khatki Begum" among locals and had been listed as a freedom fighter.

In her final years, Sakhina lived with her niece, Fairunnessa Akhter, in Hilchia, Bajitpur upazila, as she had no immediate family in Nikli.

Her story is documented in Kishoreganj's Liberation War history.

In recognition of her heroism, Sakhina received a grant of Tk 50,000 from the government in 1998 and received a monthly freedom fighter's allowance.