Freedom fighter Rustam Ali no more

Freedom fighter Md Rustam Ali, Bir Pratik, passed away yesterday morning at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram. He was 74.

His namaz-e-janaza and funeral parade was held at Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque parade ground.

He was later buried at his village Goramara of Shitakunda, according to a press release sent by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Corporal (retd) Md Rustam Ali joined the "Kilo Flight" as an "Air Gunner" of Otter Biman in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, it said.

On December 03, 1971, he actively participated in firing rockets, firing of machine guns, and bomb attacks in Chittagong Airport, Air Base, Oil Refinery and Sea Port areas.