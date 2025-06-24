Freedom of expression vital for democracy

Speakers tell MJF event; ‘Swadhinata’ project launched

Safeguarding freedom of expression is essential to upholding democratic values in the digital age, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They expressed concern over the growing threat of misinformation and emphasised the importance of digital literacy, inclusive participation, and civic responsibility.

They made the remarks during the launch of the EU-funded "Swadhinata – Freedom of Expression for Digital Democracy (FREEDOM)" project, which was held at a hotel in the capital.

Jointly implemented by Plan International Netherlands, Plan International Bangladesh, and Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), the project aims to strengthen freedom of expression, improve information literacy, and promote online safety.

Speakers said the initiative will follow a cascading model to engage young people, human rights defenders, civil society actors, and media professionals across all eight divisions of Bangladesh -- promoting a more inclusive and participatory digital democracy.

Speaking as chief guest, Dr Michal Krejza, head of development cooperation and minister-counsellor at the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, said, "All of us here understand the special importance of a free society. By enhancing digital literacy -- particularly among youth, human rights defenders, and media professionals -- this project will help build a more informed civic space."

He also stressed the importance of defending democracy and freedom of expression, both online and offline.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "We believe that freedom of thought and expression is the bedrock of an inclusive and democratic society -- where every individual, regardless of gender, class, religion, physical ability or ethnicity, has the right to access services and live with dignity and security."

She added that the Swadhinata project is based on the belief that democracy can only thrive when freedom of expression is actively protected.

Speaking as a special guest, Faruk Wasif, director general of the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), emphasised the need for a digital fact-checking database and the importance of equipping youth, women, and marginalised communities with the tools to access accurate information.

In her closing remarks, Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh, highlighted the need to counter misinformation and promote justice.

"We must shield ourselves from misinformation and have the courage to question injustice. Violence against women is not just a women's issue -- it affects society as a whole. We must create more opportunities to empower youth, especially girls and women, and amplify their voices. Their participation is essential in shaping policies that ensure a better future for all," she said.

The event brought together representatives from women's rights organisations, youth networks, media professionals, and civil society groups from across the country.

A panel discussion on "Freedom of Expression" was a key part of the event, with speakers addressing issues of responsible digital behaviour, online safety, and equitable access to digital spaces.

Banasree Mitra Neogi, director (governance and rights programmes) at MJF; Mohammed Maheen Newaz Chowdhury, director – programmes at Plan International Bangladesh; and other senior representatives from the implementing organisations also attended the event.