‘Free our 158 acres of land from grabbing’

People from indigenous communities urge interim govt

People from the indigenous communities in Dinajpur's Nawabganj upazila yesterday called upon the advisors of the interim government for steps to free their 158 acres of land from grabbing.

They alleged that former Awami League lawmaker (Dinajpur-6) Shibli Sadiq, his uncle Md Delwar Hossain, a Jatiyo Party leader and also former chairman of Dinajpur district council, and other family members grabbed the land across several villages over the years since AL had come to power in 2009.

Representatives from the communities made the demand at a press conference held at Dinajpur Press Club yesterday.

Sovon Mardi, who read the keynote papers to bring forth the allegations, said Shibli and Delwar unleashed miscreants in the villages and threatened the indigenous people to grab 158.07 acres of land illegally. Delwar alone grabbed 76 acres of land, he said.

The grabbers established an amusement park named "Swapnopuri" on 36 acres of the grabbed land. Shibli is managing director of the park while Delwar is a major stakeholder.

"We urge the interim government to help in recovering our grabbed lands," Sovon added.

Contacted, Delwar claimed that the indigenous families had sold their lands to them.

Shibli went into hiding after the AL government resigned on August 5.