Free healthcare services by navy to mark 'July Renaissance Festival 2025'

To mark the "July Renaissance Festival 2025", the Bangladesh Navy yesterday launched a series of free medical camps across various coastal and remote regions of the country to provide healthcare services to underprivileged communities.

Under the supervision of Commander Dhaka Naval Area, a medical camp was organised in the capital's Bhashantek area. A team of experienced navy doctors provided medical services and essential medicines to around 500 individuals , including children, from morning until noon.

In addition, several thousand vulnerable and underserved people benefited from medical camps conducted under the Chattogram Naval Area in Anwara, Pekua, Kutubdia, Kaptai, and the coral island of Saint Martin's. These camps were staffed by skilled and experienced medical professionals from the Bangladesh Navy.

All patients attending the camps received necessary medicines free of cost.

Simultaneously, day-long medical camps were held under the supervision of the Khulna Naval Area in Tazumuddin and Charfassion of Bhola district, Bamna in Barguna, and Koyra upazila in Khulna.

These camps offered services for both general illnesses and complex health conditions.

Officials expressed hope that such humanitarian initiatives will continue in the future, as the Bangladesh Navy remains committed to ensuring healthcare access for marginalised communities across the country.