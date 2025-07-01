Free health camps for the poor in Moulvibazar, Satkhira

Initiative taken in memory of Latifur Rahman, Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain

Free medical camps have been set up in Moulvibazar and Satkhira in memory of the late Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, and his grandson, Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain.

Business icon Latifur died in 2020 while Faraaz was brutally killed along with 19 other hostages in a militant attack at a Dhaka café on July 1 in 2016.

Eskayef Pharma-ceuticals Ltd organised the day-long medical camps in the districts, said Mohammad Rezaul Karim, senior regional sales manager of the pharmaceuticals.

In Moulvibazar, around 400 people with health complications got a chance to consult specialised doctors free of cost at the health camp set up at Kaliti Tea garden hospital premises in Kulaura upazila from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Most of the patients are tea workers and medicines have been provided to them free of cost, said Md Shohidul Islam, senior field manager at the Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd in Kulaura.

Mina Pashi, 55, said, "Today, for the first time, I've got the opportunity to consult a qualified doctor without any cost. Not only I was given medical advice but also I received the necessary medicines for free."

Sondha Robidas, 44, a tea worker, said, "I've been struggling with breathing problems due to asthma, and it's been getting worse over time. Unfortunately, I couldn't afford to visit a doctor or buy the medicines I needed. But today, I have been able to get medical check up and received inhalers and other medicines for free."

In Satkhira, the camp began around 9:30am at the Diabetes and General Hospital located in Karim Super Market in Assasuni upazila and continued till 4:00pm. It treated and provided medicines to around 450 patients.