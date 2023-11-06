Free Haridhoa river from encroachers

‘HC directs govt’

The High Court yesterday directed the government to evict all illegal structures constructed along the banks of the Haridhoa River in Narsingdi and to take appropriate legal action against the owners of the industries that are responsible for polluting the river and environment.

The court also ordered the deputy commissioner of Narsingdi to submit a report after complying with the directives within 30 days.

The HC bench of Justices JBM Hassan and Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) in May this year.

The bench also fixed December 6 for passing further orders on this matter, HPPB's lawyer, Manzill Murshid, told The Daily Star.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan told this correspondent that Narsingdi's DC office has submitted a compliance report to the HC stating that illegal structures have been constructed along the riverbanks that are polluting the river and environment.