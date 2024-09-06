France offers support for interim govt’s reform agenda

French envoy calls on foreign affairs adviser

France has offered Bangladesh technical, legal and institutional assistances in implementing the reform agenda of the interim government, particularly in the areas of curbing corruption, reforming governance and financial system.

French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy made the offer during a courtesy call with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday at the foreign ministry.

Hossain assured that the interim government is determined to bring visible and sustainable reforms to promote business and Foreign Direct Investments with substantial improvement in the labour sector and human rights domain.

He underlined the need for international pressure on Myanmar authorities for a durable solution of the Rohingya crisis through the safe, secure and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

Separately, outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador Faisal Mutlaq Al Adwani also paid a courtesy call on Touhid Hossain.

Here, the adviser highlighted the recent political transition in Bangladesh, expressing optimism that, with Kuwait's steadfast support, Bangladesh will adeptly navigate its current challenges.

The envoy reiterated Kuwait's readiness to bolster recruitment of skilled professionals from Bangladesh.

Ambassador Al Adwani also expressed Kuwait's interest in financing joint development initiatives through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.