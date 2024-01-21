Framework to stop spread of rumours on the cards

Says state minister for information

The government is considering an effective framework to hold those spreading disinformation and rumours accountable.

"A framework on how to hold those who spread disinformation and rumors accountable is under consideration," State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad A Arafat, said yesterday.

In preventing propaganda, he said, the government is ensuring that freedom of expression and the media is not hindered.

The information state minister made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).On January 14, Arafat made the same remarks about formulating a framework to combat disinformation and rumors.