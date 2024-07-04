Four to walk gallows for killing man

A Chattogram court yesterday sentenced four persons to death and another to life term imprisonment for killing a man in Raozan upazila eight years ago.

Judge HM Shafiqul Islam delivered the verdict, court sources said.

The death row convicts are Mithu Chowdhury, Sumon Chowdhury, Md Delwar Hossen and Ershad Hossen. Delwar is on the run.

Another accused Sudip Chowdhury was given life term imprisonment. The court also acquitted another accused Eliash Ilu from the charges.

Victim's lawyer Sudip Kanti Nath said the court also fined the death row convicts Tk 50,000 each and Sudip Tk 10,000. The court sent Sudip to jail and issued arrest warrants against the others.

According to the case, the convicts murdered Sulal Chowdhury, 55, a quack, on June 25, 2016 following a feud over properties. Later, they dumped the body in a local ditch.

Meanwhile, another Chattogram court sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for killing his wife in the city's Bakalia area.

According to police, Md Jamal, 37, from Cumilla strangled Parvin Akhter, 24, over a family feud in 2022.