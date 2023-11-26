Four-storey building tilts in port city

Firefighters have evacuated people from three residential buildings after a four-storey residential building tilted last night in the port city's Bayezid's Shahid Nagar area.

Residents and a local councillor said the building was in the Paschim Shahid Nagar area where Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) was digging a canal.

The "Shital Jharna Canal" is situated just behind the building named "Khorshed Mansion", said fire service officials.

Bayezid Bostami Fire Station's senior station officer Md Kamruzzaman said, "Fire service went to the spot around 6:30pm. People from seven flats of the building were evacuated immediately."

"For security reasons, we also evacuated two more residential buildings -- a five-storey and a two-storey -- near the Khorshed Mansion," he said.

CCC ward-3 councillor Shafiqul Islam said the Shital Jharna Canal is being excavated by CDA to ease waterlogging. "We talked to the local land owner in this regard."

"Even after the incident, we haven't found any authorities concerned on the spot till now. Now experts will give the decision about the fate of the buildings," he added.

Bangladesh Army's 34 Engineering Construction Brigade has been implementing the project taken by CDA across the city for re-excavating around 16 major canals and drainage systems to ease waterlogging.

Contacted Lt Col Md Shah Ali, project director of the CDA, said, "The building tilted due to weak foundation. We didn't start any excavation work at that point of the canal."

"However, we are checking the issue," he said.