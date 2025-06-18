Four nominated for National Wildlife Conservation Award 2025

Four individuals and organisations have been nominated for the National Wildlife Conservation Award 2025 in recognition of their contributions to wildlife conservation, education, and research.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

In the Wildlife Conservation (Individual Category), Md Fazle Rabbi from Purbo Madhanagar, Naldanga upazila in Natore has been nominated. In the Wildlife Conservation (Institution/Organisation Category), Sherpur Bird Conservation Society, based in Sherpur Sadar, will receive the award.

For contributions in Wildlife Education and Research (Individual Category), Md Monowar Hossain, a professor of the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University, has been nominated. In the Wildlife Education and Research (Institution Category), the Department of Zoology, Dhaka University, will be awarded. The award will be received on behalf of the department by its chairperson, Mosammat Shefali Begum.

As per the award guidelines, each recipient will receive a gold medal weighing two tolas (23.32 grams), a cheque of Tk 100,000, and a certificate of honour.