Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Four more die of dengue

Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM

At least four patients died of dengue in the last 24 hours while 1,029 were hospitalised till yesterday morning.

Of the deaths, three were recorded in Dhaka city and in Barishal division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the total number of deaths rose to 268 while total number of cases rose to 54,225, of which 31,337 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,833 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 50,124 patients have been released till yesterday.

