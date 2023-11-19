Bangladesh
Star Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 01:03 AM

Bangladesh

Four more die of dengue

Death toll rises to 1,543
Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,543 this year.

During the period, 914 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 5,186 dengue patients -- including 1,307 in the capital -- are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,99,964 dengue cases and 2,93,235 recoveries this year.

