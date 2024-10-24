Four-member task force formed

The government yesterday formed a four-member task force to investigate the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, which has remained unresolved for 12 years.

The chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been made the convener of the task force. The home affairs ministry issued a notification in this regard.

An additional inspector general rank officer of the police directorate, an additional inspector general rank officer of the CID, and a director rank officer of the Rab will be members of the task force.

The task force has been asked to submit its report to the High Court within six months after completing the investigation.

The task force can co-opt more members if needed, reads the notification signed by Md Johirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the ministry.

According to the circular, the task force has been formed as per the order of the High Court Division on September 30 to investigate the case.

Earlier, the High Court expressed grave concern over the Rab's failure to resolve the case.

In response to a petition, the court mandated the home ministry to transfer the case from Rab to a high-powered task force.