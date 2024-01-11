Bangladesh
Star Report
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:15 AM

Four killed in road crashes

At least three persons were killed and six injured in a head-on collision between a truck and pickup in Naogaon's Manda on Tuesday night.

The deceased are Rabiul Islam, 35; Razan Islam, 35; and Akram Ali, 45, said Manda Police Station OC Mozammel Haque Kazi.

The injured were sent to a local health complex.

Police seized the truck and pickup van.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Abdur Rahman was killed after a tractor ran him over in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur yesterday.

The driver fled the spot with the tractor.

