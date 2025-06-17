Four key parliamentary committees to be chaired by opposition: Salahuddin

Four out of the 50 parliamentary standing committees in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad will be chaired by members of the opposition, said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Talking to reporters during a lunch break in the second phase of discussions with the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy today, Salahuddin said all political parties have reached an agreement on the allocation of four significant committee chairmanships to the opposition.

"These are the Public Accounts Committee, Privileges Committee, Estimation Committee and Public Undertakings Committee. Everyone in the commission's meeting agreed on this proposal," he said.

Regarding the remaining committees, Salahuddin added, "Not just these four, there will be proportional representation of the opposition based on numerical strength in the other standing committees as well."

On the much-debated Article 70 of the constitution, which currently disqualifies a member of -parliament for voting against their own party, Salahuddin said there has been a consensus to allow MPs voting freedom in matters excluding confidence motions and money bills.

He, however, said BNP maintains a firm position that members must not vote against their party on issues related to war situations and national security.

"BNP has decided to remain steadfast on this matter. If elected, we will amend Article 70 to include these two exceptions," he said.

Regarding the issue of reserved seats for women, Salahuddin said, "Most political parties are in agreement regarding the provision of 100 reserved seats for women. However, there are differing views on the electoral method. We hope today's discussions will lead to a resolution."

In addition to the proposed July Charter, he said, each political party's individual manifesto will be given due importance in the electoral process.

The meetings with the National Consensus Commission are part of ongoing efforts to create a broader political consensus ahead of the next general election.