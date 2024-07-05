Four journalists sued under CSA

A journalist has filed a case against four of his local fellows under the Cyber Security Act (CSA) in Patuakhali.

Arifuzzaman Riyad, Baufal correspondent of the daily Jugantar, filed the case with the Barishal Divisional Cyber ​​Tribunal on July 3.

The court directed the officer-in-charge of Baufal Police Station to investigate the case, according to sources.

The accused are Moshiur Rahman Milon of the daily Kalbela, Enamul Haque Ena of bauphalpratidin.com, Monir Hossain of Somoy TV, and Md Faroz of the Bhorer Akash.

Those media houses published news based on a case filed by a man about "extramarital affairs between Riyad with his wife".

Refuting the allegation, Riyad said, "I have filed the case because the news was published with an intention to humiliate me."

Baufal Police Station OC Shonit Kumar Gayen said they are investigating both the cases.

Meanwhile, the local journalist leaders condemned filing of the case under the CSA and demanded withdrawal of it.