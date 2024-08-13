Four HC judges promoted to Appellate Division

Four High Court judges were elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday.

With their appointments, the number of judges at the Appellate Division has gone up to six.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed the judges as per the constitution, according to a gazette notification by the law ministry.

The four new Appellate Division judges are Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice SM Emdadul Hoque, Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told The Daily Star last night.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will administer the oath of office to them at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge at 10:30am today.

The four judges were appointed as judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court during the tenure of the BNP-led four party alliance government.

Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury was appointed as an additional judge of the HC on August 27, 2003, for two years and his service was confirmed on August 27, 2005.

Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice SM Emdadul Hoque were appointed as additional HC judges on August 23, 2004, for two years. Their services were regularised on August 23, 2006, according to information from the SC website.

On August 10 this year, six judges of the Appellate Division, including then chief justice Obaidul Hassan, resigned amid protests by students.

The other five judges are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, Justice Md Shahnur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

On the same day, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the senior most judge of the HC, was appointed as the new chief justice of Bangladesh.