Four get life term for killing girl after rape

A Sylhet court yesterday sentenced four persons to life term imprisonment for raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in 2009.

The convicts are Anwar Hossain, Md Khokon, Foysol Miah and Mohammad Anai. Of them, Anwar is absconding.

Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Miazi Shahidul Alam Chowdhury delivered the verdict in presence of the three, court sources said.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each, said Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, assistant public prosecutor of the tribunal.

On April 1, 2009, the victim was on her way to find her brother in a haor while the accused abducted and raped her, They then strangled her to death, said the lawyer citing the case statement.