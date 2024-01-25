Four to die for killing driver

A Munshiganj court yesterday sentenced four persons to death and three others to two years' imprisonment for killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Munshiganj's Lauhajong in 2020.

Judge Khaleda Yasmin Urmi of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Second) Court delivered the verdict.

The death row convicts are Rubel Islam Nayan, Mohammad Razel, Akram Molla and Hasan Sheikh.

The others are Amir Hossain, Kajal Sheikh and Abul Kalam. Of them, Kalam is on the run.

According to the case, on September 29, 2020, Ashraful Islam left home around 6:00pm with his auto-rickshaw.

Two hours later, his father Rafiqul Islam came to know that his son was found dead with his throat slit at Goalimandra, Louhajong.

He was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Rafiqul filed a murder case against nine people with Louhajong Police Station.