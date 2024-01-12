Four to die for killing driver

A Cumlla court yesterday sentenced four persons to death on the charge of drowning a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver in a roadside ditch.

Rozina Khan, third additional and district judge of Cumilla, delivered the verdict, court sources said.

The convicts -- Md Jahangir, 30, from Kalairkandi; Md Sumon, 22, from Juranpur in Daudkandi; Imran, 18, and Rubel Mia, 23, from Jafrabad in Debidwer -- were not present at the court.

On April 24, 2013, the four killed CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Ikter Hossain at Bekinagar Fisheries Project site, according to the case record.

The convicts beat him and then drowned him in the ditch. Later, they hid the body into water hyacinth.

On April 25 of the same year, Akter Hossain, elder brother of the deceased, filed a murder case with Daudkandi Police Station.

Police filed a charge sheet accusing four persons in 2017.