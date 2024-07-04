Four to die for killing B’baria AL leader in 2012

A Chattogram court yesterday sentenced four persons to death and 10 others to life term imprisonment for killing Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila Awami League vice-president AKM Iqbal Azad in 2012.

Judge Mohammad Halim Ullah Chowdhury gave the verdict. The death row convicts are Rafiq Uddin Thakur, Mafuz Ali, Mokkarm Ali Sohel, and Ismat Ali.

Public Prosecutor Ashok Kumar Das said the court sent the convicts -- all were the leaders and activists of the AL and its associate wings -- to jail.

Iqbal Azad was stabbed and hacked to death by his political rivals on October 12, 2012. The PP said Iqbal was murdered in a planned way so that the convicts could grab tender businesses and others political benefits.

Iqbal's brother, Jahangir Azad, filed a case accusing 22 people, including upazila AL president Abdul Halim, general secretary Rafique Uddin Thakur and organising secretary Mafuz Ali.

Later, police submitted a charge sheet against 29 AL and BCL leaders.