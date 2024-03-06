Four to die for child murder

A Narayanganj court sentenced four men to death yesterday for the abduction and murder of 10-year-old Jayanto Chandra Das in Rupganj upazila in 2018.

Judge Umme Saraban Tahura, additional session, and district judge court of Narayanganj delivered the verdict, with one convict, Anik Chandra Das, 27, present during the proceedings.

During the trial, one accused died.

The other three convicts, Md Shahin, 35, Md Alamgir, 27, and Ashik Chandra Das, 30 are currently at large.

Inspector Md Asaduzzaman from the court police outpost said, "Separate arrest warrants have been issued to apprehend them."

The case unfolded when Jayanto went missing on June 5, 2018. A ransom call demanding 500,000 taka was made to his father, Chaitanya Chandra Das. However, the call was abruptly disconnected when asked about Jayanto, and the number was later found switched off, said Prosecutor Abdur Rahim.

Jayanto's body, bound and tied, was discovered in an abandoned tin-shed house in the same village.

A murder case was filed.

The court based its decision on the evidence and the testimony of 12 witnesses.

Chaitanya, the father, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, urging a swift execution.