Four death row convicts on two-day remand

A Bogura court yesterday granted a two-day remand for the four death-row inmates who had escaped briefly on June 26.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Momin Hasan granted the remand after police sought a seven-day remand, said Inspector Sujon Mia, also the case's investigation officer, of Bogura Sadar Police Station.

The convicts are Nazrul, 60, of Kurigram, Amir Hamza, 38, of Narsingdi, Md Zakaria, 31, and Farid Sheikh, 28, of Bogura.

On June 26, they escaped by making a hole in the roof of a condemned cell. They were caught after one and a half hours by the police.