Four-day annual DC conference starts today

The annual Deputy Commissioners' (DC) conference, an important meeting between the government's policymakers and district administrators, is set to begin today.

The four-day event will see discussions on as many as 356 proposals submitted by DCs and divisional commissioners.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at the Shapla Hall in her Dhaka office.

Subsequent working sessions of the conference will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, featuring a total of 30 sessions, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told a press briefing at the secretariat yesterday.

Of the proposals received, the issues of increasing public services, reducing public suffering, building roads and bridges, developing tourism, amending laws and regulations, and protecting public interest have been prioritised, said Mahbub.

He added that the majority of the proposals (22 in total) are related to the Road Transport and Highways Division.

A total of 245 proposals were received from top field administration officials last year.

The DC conference is organised every year to provide face-to-face interaction and necessary guidance between the government's policymakers and district administrators.