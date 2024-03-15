Four ARSA men held

Rab yesterday arrested four members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), including one of its top commanders, from a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

On information, a Rab-15 team raided Camp-20 Extension Block-5 of Ghonarpara area and arrested Md Karim Ullah alias Master Kalim Ullah, 32; Md Akiz, 27; Mohammad Zubair, 29; and Saber Hossain alias Moulvi Saber, 35, said Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commander of Rab-15 in Cox's Bazar.

A foreign pistol, a LG (gun), seven crude bombs, and six rounds of ammunition were also recovered from their possession, he added.

Karim Ullah is one of the commanders of ARSA in Bangladesh and also head of its finance branch, while Akiz is a bodyguard of Arsa chief Ataullah Jununi, said the Rab official.

The arrestees, accused of murder, kidnapping, extortion, among other charges, will be handed over to Ukhiya Police Station, he also said.

A total 103 ARSA terrorists have been arrested from the camp in the past one year, while 60 local and foreign weapons, more than 52 kg of explosives, and a large cache of ammunition were recovered from them, Lt Col Sajjad added.