Forty more pushed into country: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 40 individuals from the border areas in three districts early yesterday after they were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

In Panchagarh, a total of 23 people were allegedly pushed early yesterday through the Borobari border of Panchagarh Sadar.

Of the 23, a BGB team detained 18 individuals near Harivasa Bazar under Harivasa union at dawn, while five others were apprehended from the Jotbahdai area, said Lt Col Sheikh Md Badruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari.

The detainees include nine men, thirteen women, and one child. BGB handed them over to Panchagarh Sadar Police Station yesterday afternoon, said the BGB official.

Lt Col Badruddoza said, during questioning, the detainees claimed that they had been living and working in India for a long time. On August 2, they were detained by the Indian police in Mumbai and other locations. Later, on Tuesday, they were reportedly brought to the border by air and bus before being pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.

They claimed to be residents of various areas in Jashore, Satkhira, Narail, and Lalmonirhat districts, he added.

Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Hil Zaman said the detainees would be reunited with their families once their identities are verified.

In Thakurgaon, BGB detained eight people who were allegedly pushed in by the BSF through the Fakirganj border in Pirganj upazila. They were apprehended near border pillar 342, according to a press release issued by the BGB-42 Battalion in Dinajpur.

The detainees include one man, five women, and two children.

During questioning, they said that they had been living in India for several years. About 8-10 days ago, Mumbai police arrested them and brought them back to the border areas on Tuesday.

After verifying their citizenship, preparations are underway to hand them over to Pirganj Police Station in Thakurgaon. A flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF company commanders in this regard, the release added.

In Lalmonirhat, BGB detained nine people after BSF allegedly pushed them into Bangladesh through the Burimari border in Patgram upazila early yesterday.

They were detained from Mashirbari area of Patgram upazila, said Subedar Anjarul Haque, Commander of Dhabalsati Border Outpost (BOP) Camp under BGB-61 Battalion in Rangpur.

The detainees include four men, three women and two children, he said.

They went to India illegally around 10 years ago for work. Recently, they were detained by Indian police in Gujarat state and later sent back to Bangladesh through BSF, he added.

"The detainees are currently in police custody. Their identities and addresses are being verified. Necessary legal measures will be taken upon investigation," said Mizanur Rahman, OC of Patgram Police Station.