Formulate intestate property law

Hindu community leaders urge govt

Leaders of the Hindu community yesterday reiterated their demand for eliminating discriminatory laws and formulation of Intestate Property Conservation Act.

They also demanded freeing Dhakeshwari National Temple's land from occupation at the inaugural session of the biennial national conference of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad on the Dhakeshwari temple premises.

The parishad's new committee was formed for the next two years, with journalists Bashudeb Dhar and Santosh Sharma elected president and general secretary, respectively.

Addressing the discussion, Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad he urged the Awami League government to fulfill the demand as the party had included the matter in their election manifesto.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "It is true that many of your demands have not been met. However, we promised to fulfill those in our election manifesto. I will discuss the demands with the prime minister soon."

"Do not suffer from an inferiority complex. In the struggle for the country's independence, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, everyone had contributed," he added.

Inaugurating the council, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said, "India and Bangladesh share a unique and special relationship that is unlike any other bilateral relations. Our ties are linked by shared history, language, culture, values and interests, and deep mutual empathy, but most importantly, they are rooted in our shared sacrifices during the 1971 Liberation War."

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "Many types of incidents happen. If these incidents are prosecuted and those responsible are punished, they will never have the courage to commit such incidents again."

Samanta Lal Sen, health minister, and Kujendra Lal Tripura, state minister for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, attended the event as special guests, while JL Bhowmik chaired the event.