Former state minister among 3 issued legal notice

Many families alleged that they did not get homes or solar facilities. Photo: Star

Zakir Hossain, former state minister for primary and mass education, and two of his family members have been issued a legal notice for allegedly embezzling Tk 60.72 lakh.

The money was allocated for providing solar-powered houses to 263 poor families in Kurigram's Roumari upazila, as per the allegations.

The other accused are Hossain's wife, Suraiya Sultana, and cousin, Ahsan Mandal alias Babu Mandal.

Moksed Ali, a resident of Char Gaytapara and an Awami League activist, sent the notice through his lawyer. Ali said Tk 60 lakh was collected from 191 families for houses and Tk 72,000 from 72 families for solar facilities in FY 2020-21 from Char Gaytapara, Dantabhanga, Char Shoulmari, and Bandaber villages.

He claimed the money was delivered to Hossain and his wife through Babu Mandal but neither houses nor solar facilities were provided.

Akbar Ali, a day laborer from Char Gaytapara, said he paid Tk 36,000 but received neither a house nor a refund. Multiple victims shared similar stories.

Contacted, Zakir Hossain claims the allegations are part of a conspiracy against him.

Babu Mandal, who is sub-publicity secretary of Roumari upazila AL, denied knowing Moksed Ali and refuted the allegations.

Moksed's lawyer, Khademul Hasan, said the legal notice was sent on June 26, and they have supporting documents. If the money is not returned within 15 days, a case will be lodged.