Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:21 PM

Former Rajshahi College student dies after being shot on August 5

Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:18 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:21 PM

A 25-year-old died tonight after suffering bullet wounds on August 5, when Awami League and Jubo League men opened fire on a procession demanding resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The deceased is Raihan Ali, 25, a former student of accounting department of Rajshahi College.

Sankar K Biswas, spokesperson of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Raihan was admitted to the hospital on Monday and had to undergo a surgery as a bullet hit his forehead.

"Following the surgery, he was kept at the intensive care unit of the hospital where he breathed his last at 7:00pm," he

