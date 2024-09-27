Bangladesh
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Tangail
Fri Sep 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 12:00 AM

Former minister Razzaque sued

A case was filed against Abdur Razzaque, former agriculture minister, and 116 leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies on charges of attacking a procession during the anti-discrimination student movement in Tangail's Mahupur on August 4.

Jahid Hasan filed the case with a senior judicial magistrate court in Tangail on Wednesday and the court yesterday directed the officer-in-charge of Madhupur police station to register the case as an FIR, said Malek Adnan, lawyer for the complainant.

