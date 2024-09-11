Former JCD leader among two killed in clash

Two people including a former leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were killed in a clash in Sherpur town on Monday night.

The deceased are Srabon, 22, ex-joint secretary of JCD's Sherpur district unit, and Mizanur Rahman Mizan, 35. Both were residents of Gouripur area of the town.

Quoting locals, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said two rival groups from Gouripur and Khoarpar areas locked in a clash with sticks and locally made weapons around 10:30pm on Monday. Mizan, Srabon and around 20 others sustained injuries in the clash.

Police and army personnel went to the spot on information and brought the situation under control. Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further untoward incident.

The injured were taken to Sherpur General Hospital where doctors declared Mizan dead and referred Srabon to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Srabon died at MMCH yesterday morning, the OC said.

"The bodies are kept at hospital morgue for autopsy. No case has been filed in connection with the incident yet. The identities of other injured, who are being treated at different hospitals, could not be known immediately," he added.