Former Islami Bank MD Monirul sent to jail over Tk 1,092cr loan scam

A Dhaka court has sent former Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) managing director Mohammed Monirul Moula to jail in a case filed over the "embezzlement" of Tk 1,092 crore through loan forgery.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order today after the Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Director Yasin Arafat, also the investigating officer, produced Monirul before the court and sought his confinement.

Detectives arrested him last night in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case on December 19 against 58 individuals, including family members of S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam, Monirul Moula, and former IBBL chairman Ahsanul Alam.

According to the complaint, Golam Sarwar Chowdhury – proprietor of M/S Murad Enterprises, an entity related to S Alam Group – applied to Islami Bank's Chaktai branch in Chattogram on November 29, 2021 for a loan of Tk 890 crore.

The officials of the branch recommended the loan as per the application without reviewing it and sent the proposal to the Zonal Office in Chittagong South on December 8, 2021.

Later on December 9, 2021, Zonal Office head executive vice-president Mohammad Yakub Ali, without any query, sent the proposal to the head office with a recommendation for the loan.

On December 12, 2021, the proposal was placed before the Investment Committee without any query and verification, said the complaint.

The Investment Committee recommended the disbursement to the Executive Committee, and the Board of Directors approved it shortly after.

The bank's board removed Monirul Moula in April this year following allegations of loan irregularities uncovered in an external audit.

The move received Bangladesh Bank's approval on May 20.

In April, Monirul Moula was placed on a three-month leave amid growing scrutiny.

He had been appointed MD of Islami Bank in January 2021, during a period when the controversial S Alam Group held dominance over the bank's board.

Following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, S Alam Group's influence over the bank weakened, and pressure mounted on Monirul Moula.