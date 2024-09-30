Former IGP Mamun on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of Abdul Wadud, a trader, in Dhaka's New Market area during quota reform protests on July 19.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order.

Victim Wadud's brother-in-law Abdur Rahman on August 21 filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

Mamun was also shown arrested in another case filed over the death of 27-year-old Tahir Zaman Prio on July 19.