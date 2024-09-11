Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday arrested former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia from the Mohakhali area of the capital.

Lt Col Munim Ferdous, director of the legal and media wing of Rab Headquarters confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

"Acting on a tip-off, we conducted a drive near the Mohakhali flyover area and arrested him around 11:00pm. Asaduzzaman is wanted in a case filed with the Khilgaon Police Station," he said.

Lt Col Munim said they will hand over the arrestee to the detective branch of the DMP after completing further legal processes.

On September 3, a case was filed against 62 people including current and former police officers for killing of Nuruzzaman Jony, former general secretary of the Khilgaon Thana unit Chhatra Dal, in police custody in 2015. Asaduzzaman Mia was one of the accused in the case.

Johnny's father Yakub Ali filed the case.

Asaduzzaman Mia recently also hogged the headlines for allegations of corruption. The Anti-Corruption Commission has also opened an investigation against him over his alleged graft.