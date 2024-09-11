Former cop Kohinoor among three acquitted

A Dhaka court yesterday acquitted three former policemen, including former DMP deputy commissioner (west) Kohinoor Mian, in a case filed for beating up of a woman in the city's Dhanmondi area in March 2006.

Two others are former DMP DC (south) Mazharul Hoque and constable Ruhul Amin.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in charge) Md Hasibul Haque delivered the verdict in presence of Mazharul and Ruhul at the courtroom yesterday, said a court staffer.

Kohinoor, an influential police officer in the 2001-06 BNP-Jamaat coalition government, is absconding in the case.

On May 14 last year, the court framed charges against the three accused.

The prosecution failed to prove the charges brought against them, so the accused were acquitted of the charges, said court sources.

In the judgment, the magistrate said the complainant did not appear before the court even though she was summoned on several dates for giving her statements before the court.

Moreover, four prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court, but they said they knew nothing about the incident, said the judgment.

According to the case documents, Shahin Sultana Shanta, daughter of former Supreme Court Justice Shamsul Huda Manik, filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka for assaulting her physically and mentally.

In the complaint, Shanta said police assaulted and dragged her out of a clinic where she took shelter during a pitched battle between the police and the then opposition party activists in front of Rapa Plaza in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Mar 12, 2006. The incident occurred when she was going to pick her son from a school.

On orders from Mazharul and Kohinoor, a group of policemen beat her up, she alleged.

She also complained that the accused snatched away gold ornaments worth about Tk 75,000, a mobile telephone set, a wristwatch and Tk 14,000 in cash from her possession.

Following the court order, Mohammadpur Police registered it as a regular case against Kohinoor, Mazharul and Ruhul on September 29 of 2009.