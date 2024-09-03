Former chief justice Obaidul Hassan says he's still in Bangladesh

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 10:52 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 10:54 PM
File photo of Former chief justice Obaidul Hassan

Former chief justice Obaidul Hassan said today that he has not left the country.

"I am in Dhaka. I have not left the country. Some media outlets have reported that I have left the country, which is completely false. There is no question of my leaving the country as my red passport has been cancelled by the government," Justice Obaidul Hassan told The Daily Star over cellphone this evening.

The then Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and five judges of the Appellate Division stepped down on August 10 amid student protests demanding their resignation.

