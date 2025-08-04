Form taskforce to carry out health reforms

Speakers urge govt; call for incorporating healthcare into July Charter

Expressing frustration over the delay in implementing the Health Sector Reform Commission's recommendations, health experts and campaigners yesterday called for a high-powered taskforce and a transition plan to carry out the proposals.

They also urged the incorporation of health sector reform into the July Charter, the formation of a civil society platform to sharpen reform priorities, and the engagement of major political parties in implementing the commission's recommendations.

They were speaking at a policy dialogue titled "Health System Reform -- Where Are We?" organised by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) in partnership with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Forum and Unicef at the CIRDAP auditorium.

The discussion took place three days ahead of the Health Ministry's first meeting, scheduled for August 6, on the reform commission's report submitted on May 5.

Initially, the ministry plans to prepare a three-month action plan and begin implementing it. It has also asked all its wings and agencies to prepare their own plans and present them at the August 6 meeting.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of PPRC and convener of the UHC Forum, said the first and an important step had been taken with the submission of the Health Sector Reform Commission's report.

"But the absence of visible action [to implement the reform] risks repeating the country's historical tendency to shelve important policy recommendations," he said, adding, "We have arranged today's programme to bring it to the centre of attention."

He said they want to draw attention so that quality universal primary healthcare is declared a constitutional right, as recommended by the reform commission.

The July Charter will be declared within two days, and they want at least one sentence -- necessary measures must be taken to ensure the right to universal healthcare -- incorporated into the charter, he said.

After several participants suggested forming a civil society platform to accelerate the implementation of the reforms, Zillur said such a platform would work to sharpen reform priorities and engage with major political parties to secure their commitment to implementing the commission's recommendations once in power.

Aminul Hasan, member secretary of the UHC Forum, said although the Health Reform Commission has already submitted its recommendations, there is no mechanism in place to translate them into action.

So, a high-powered taskforce must be formed to implement the recommendations, he said.

Prof MA Faiz, former director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, said providing quality primary healthcare should be the top priority. "Ensuring emergency health services is also crucial."

He emphasised the need to use existing platforms for disseminating health information more effectively, engage communities in a more structured way, and introduce an insurance mechanism to help people bear medical costs.

Prof Liaquat Ali, a member of the reform commission, said implementing two of their recommendations -- declaring primary healthcare a constitutional right through an amendment and forming a permanent health commission -- would pave the way for implementing the other recommendations.

Instead of piloting, the recommendations should be implemented in phases, he said.

Prof Syed Md Akram Hussain, another commission member, said while the consensus commission has been given significant importance, the health reform commission has been equally neglected.

He said they have submitted a memorandum to the chief adviser to include health reform in the July Charter.

Prof Syed Abdul Hamid of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University, Prof Mohammad Zakir Hossain, another reform commission member, Prof Abul Kalam Azad, another former director general of DGHS, Mushtuq Husain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, and Shishir Moral, special correspondent at Prothom Alo, also spoke at the programme.