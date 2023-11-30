‘Form special tribunal to ensure energy justice’

Speakers demand repeal of ‘indemnity act’

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) yesterday demanded that authorities concerned repeal the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010.

The law is an "indemnity act" as the deals done under it are questionable, they alleged.

The association also demanded the re-empowerment of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure energy justice.

They made the remarks at a discussion titled "We Want Justice in Energy Transition" at Jatiya Press Club.

"The law was initially enacted for only two years in 2010, at a time when the country needed electricity badly. But it is still effective as they repeatedly extended the act," said CAB president Ghulam Rahman.

"This indemnity act was introduced so that nobody could challenge the deals made in this sector. It should be cancelled."

"The BERC should be reinstated. If the BERC acts properly, irregularities reduce, which is why the government made this organisation inactive," said Prof MM Akash of Dhaka University's economics department.

"In the last couple of years, the government conducted huge irregularities in the energy sector using this special provision. We urge the upcoming government to form a special tribunal to ensure energy justice," said CAB vice-president Prof M Shamsul Alam.

Geologist Prof Badrul Imam said, "Despite significant natural gas potential in local gas fields and the Bay of Bengal, we neglect our local energy resources, relying instead on expensive LNG and coal imports."

In the keynote paper, journalist Arifuzzaman Tuhin said if the energy transition process continues in the same way as the fossil fuel-based power plants were established, it will lead to a hazardous situation in future.

"The solar power plants are also given to the same companies who are giants in fossil fuel-based power generation through the same unsolicited means. They are generating huge profits while making the electricity costlier to the consumers," Tuhin said.

Tuhin and researcher Maha Mirza jointly conducted the study where they also found three companies, who are building solar power plants in Pabna, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat, are grabbing lands using muscle power and state influence in the name of land acquisition.